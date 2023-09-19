Version 0.1.25

[Fix] Now blackjack A card 11 when low, 1 when high
[Fix] Cashier dont touch option is now saving
[Fix] When customers opening a door if we are close to the wall we can stuck in wall
[Fix] Npc mouths not opened anymore
[Fix] Bartender now give drink with animation sync
[Fix] Dancers have weird animations
[Fix] Sleeping black screen will stay forever
[Fix] Item dupplicate bug
[Fix] You can equip item while carrying box
[Fix] You can carry a box while equipped item
[Fix] Bus station usable multiple times
[Fix] Missing Translates
[Changed] Girlfriend UI improved
[Changed] Bus station UI improved
[Changed] Notification UI improved
[Changed] Dialogue UI improved
[Changed] Inventory UI improved
[Changed] Now cash register item outlines not showing when worker is nearby
[Changed] Upgrade UI max level info
[Changed] Now you can add toilet paper, soap, paper towel from box
[Changed] Now you are exiting from left side of cars
[Changed] Customer AI improvements
[Changed] Bank Loan rates
[Changed] Worker models
[Changed] SSAO Intensity
[Added] New achievements
[Added] Latest news button on menu
[Added] Russian Language
[Added] Mother gives us a gift when mental is full
[Added] 2 New customer model
[Added] Lights to driveable vehicles
[Added] Security Panel to tablet now you can watch security cameras
[Added] Now you can sit in nightclub
[Added] Now you can sit chairs
[Added] You can buy or sell 10x coin with left shift + click
[Added] Now you can change intensity of lights
