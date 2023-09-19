Version 0.1.25

[Fix] Now blackjack A card 11 when low, 1 when high

[Fix] Cashier dont touch option is now saving

[Fix] When customers opening a door if we are close to the wall we can stuck in wall

[Fix] Npc mouths not opened anymore

[Fix] Bartender now give drink with animation sync

[Fix] Dancers have weird animations

[Fix] Sleeping black screen will stay forever

[Fix] Item dupplicate bug

[Fix] You can equip item while carrying box

[Fix] You can carry a box while equipped item

[Fix] Bus station usable multiple times

[Fix] Missing Translates

[Changed] Girlfriend UI improved

[Changed] Bus station UI improved

[Changed] Notification UI improved

[Changed] Dialogue UI improved

[Changed] Inventory UI improved

[Changed] Now cash register item outlines not showing when worker is nearby

[Changed] Upgrade UI max level info

[Changed] Now you can add toilet paper, soap, paper towel from box

[Changed] Now you are exiting from left side of cars

[Changed] Customer AI improvements

[Changed] Bank Loan rates

[Changed] Worker models

[Changed] SSAO Intensity

[Added] New achievements

[Added] Latest news button on menu

[Added] Russian Language

[Added] Mother gives us a gift when mental is full

[Added] 2 New customer model

[Added] Lights to driveable vehicles

[Added] Security Panel to tablet now you can watch security cameras

[Added] Now you can sit in nightclub

[Added] Now you can sit chairs

[Added] You can buy or sell 10x coin with left shift + click

[Added] Now you can change intensity of lights