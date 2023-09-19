Hotfix for Shadow Dancer & Dread Knight, plus various fixes.
Balance
Shadow Dancer (Nerf)
- Attack Speed: 1.471 --> 1.418
Dread Knight (Nerf)
- Attack Speed: 1.471 --> 1.418
Fixes
- Fixed some rare cases where outdated player statistics/data were used when updating ratings/stats, resulting in incorrect numbers
- Fixed a bug where the postgame builds tab wasn't properly showing the amount of king upgrades per wave
- Fixed a bug with Dwarf Banker & Big Wig mistakenly gaining mana/gold in Weekly Challenge
- Fixed a bug where ping wheel options for Wave 21+ were incorrect while the battle was in progress
- Fixed a bug where certain player accounts were receiving more essence per game than intended due to an unintended interaction between bonus essence multipliers
Improvements
- New Player Quests are now earnable in Classic, to accommodate Classic-only/Classic-focused players
- Updated translations
Changed files in this update