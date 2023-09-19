 Skip to content

Legion TD 2 update for 19 September 2023

v10.08.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12228206

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for Shadow Dancer & Dread Knight, plus various fixes.

Balance

Shadow Dancer (Nerf)

  • Attack Speed: 1.471 --> 1.418

Dread Knight (Nerf)

  • Attack Speed: 1.471 --> 1.418
Fixes
  • Fixed some rare cases where outdated player statistics/data were used when updating ratings/stats, resulting in incorrect numbers
  • Fixed a bug where the postgame builds tab wasn't properly showing the amount of king upgrades per wave
  • Fixed a bug with Dwarf Banker & Big Wig mistakenly gaining mana/gold in Weekly Challenge
  • Fixed a bug where ping wheel options for Wave 21+ were incorrect while the battle was in progress
  • Fixed a bug where certain player accounts were receiving more essence per game than intended due to an unintended interaction between bonus essence multipliers
Improvements
  • New Player Quests are now earnable in Classic, to accommodate Classic-only/Classic-focused players
  • Updated translations

Changed files in this update

