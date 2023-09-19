Balance
- Reduced number of souls needed for the first level up by 20%
- Reduced the player’s hitbox size to 1 pixel in size
- Reduced all enemies' player damage-box size
- Reduced the number of Souls needed for meta-progression by 25%
- Lowered the base speed of the Greeble (Green Slime) by 8
- Lowered the base speed of the Small Blob (Small blue Slime) by 6
- Lowered the base speed of the Slime King by 15
- Lowered enemy spawn rate before 5 minutes by 22%
- Changed the random early wave enemy spawns to start 30 seconds later
Changes
- Improved Violent Delights artifact description
Fixes
- Fixed Torny Breach not giving +4 Health as it should
- Fixed a display issue with Necrotic Swiftness showing it always had zero stacks
- Fixed Dash Cooldown Upgrades making the cooldown longer
- Fixed some enemies having faster than intended speeds
- Fixed Phantasmic Presence not having the Buff Artifact Tag
- Fixed an issue where Deep One’s Blessing was giving more than the intended health regen
- Fixed an issue where enemy speed scaling from Tribulations was not working
