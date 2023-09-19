 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eldritch Exterminators update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12228133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Reduced number of souls needed for the first level up by 20%
  • Reduced the player’s hitbox size to 1 pixel in size
  • Reduced all enemies' player damage-box size
  • Reduced the number of Souls needed for meta-progression by 25%
  • Lowered the base speed of the Greeble (Green Slime) by 8
  • Lowered the base speed of the Small Blob (Small blue Slime) by 6
  • Lowered the base speed of the Slime King by 15
  • Lowered enemy spawn rate before 5 minutes by 22%
  • Changed the random early wave enemy spawns to start 30 seconds later

Changes

  • Improved Violent Delights artifact description

Fixes

  • Fixed Torny Breach not giving +4 Health as it should
  • Fixed a display issue with Necrotic Swiftness showing it always had zero stacks
  • Fixed Dash Cooldown Upgrades making the cooldown longer
  • Fixed some enemies having faster than intended speeds
  • Fixed Phantasmic Presence not having the Buff Artifact Tag
  • Fixed an issue where Deep One’s Blessing was giving more than the intended health regen
  • Fixed an issue where enemy speed scaling from Tribulations was not working

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2493911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link