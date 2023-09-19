MOVAFORT Hotfix #2

After Taking your Feedback, Fixes were made as fast as possible to fix Critical Bugs.

New Features

When trading with villagers or buying items from shops, item name will be written above item icon

Changed

(Wait for Paradox) Notification now gives more accurate number about how far the paradox shock wave is

Tesseract Tutorial in Story Mode will appear only after player takes Truth glasses

(Find Truth Glasses) Quest will now complete after player time travel to the start of the timeline and wake up

Bug Fixes

Fixed rare error that happens when player opens village chests

Fixed player be able to by pass end of timeline by saving game and load it after the clock tower ring

Fixed player be able by pass paradox shock wave

Fixed player be able to get infinity money by selling items to NPC when their Inventory is full

Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.