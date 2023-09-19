 Skip to content

8D Character Creator update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix 2.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12227979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to some missing files the new female school outfit made 8D crash.

The files are now added and the outfit is useable. Sorry for any inconvinience caused by this!

  • cub3 (Florian)

