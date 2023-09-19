Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.12.1.16) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.12.1.16 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our recently released "Rate My Ship" update, which primarily aims to improve performance, but also includes some bug fixes.

Saves from v0.12.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that caused ships to recalculate rooms too often, affecting performance.

Changed the sensitivity of lighting/line-of-sight redraws to improve performance.

Fixed a bug that caused some UI canvases to unnecessarily check for user clicks when invisible, affecting performance.

Changed the code for powered items to be more efficient, to improve performance.

Changed the item damage update routine to be more efficient, improving performance.

Changed the way the text near the cursor is updated, to improve performance.

Changed line of sight code to use a cheaper physics raycast method to improve performance.

Changed the way wounds access parent object info to improve performance.

Fixed a null which could occur when opening the zones UI while inventory is open, then dragging selection around tiles produces a null.

Fixed a bug that caused loose conduit near starting dorm to be unclickable due to inventory window intercepting clicks after an encounter screen interrupted it.

Added code make the enter key submit the new save game name input field when pressed.

Fixed a bug that could cause AI to keep walking towards an NPC that has left the map.

Fixed a bug that could cause UI transitions to use scaled time instead of unscaled time.

As you can see, a major part of this update centers around performance improvements. We made a number of changes to the codebase to reduce unnecessary calculations, produce less memory garbage, and avoid updates on things the players wouldn't see.

The result should be a general improvement in framerate, and another slight reduction in the rate of lag spikes. The framerate improvement should help users who were starting to hit CPU limits on their machines (particularly in longer save games). And every improvement we make should space the lag spikes out further apart.

The rest of the changes were fixes to some bugs that were a bit harder to find.

One was a null exception that happened when trying to drag-select tiles with the zones and inventory windows open simultaneously. Another was a fix to clicks being ignored where the inventory UI should be if an encounter screen caused it to disappear. (Particularly noticeable when trying to install the first loose conduit after exiting the starting room.)

You'll also notice the fade-ins and other UI transitions now use real time instead of fast-forward/slo-mo. And we added support for the enter key in the save game text field, so you don't have to click "Submit" after typing the save's name.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC