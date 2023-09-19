- Buffed the poise meter of some bosses.
- 5-3 boss (31 -> 40)
- 5-4 boss (50 -> 60)
- 7-2 boss (40 -> 60)
- Increased the slot numbers of obtainable ranged skills. This change was made for the upcoming update
- Fixed some player movement glitch
- Fixed some
- Nerfed Tornado of Scraps. (doesn't give heavy stagger damage, but it still can juggle the enemies)
- Visually updated the effect of Tornado of Scraps.
- Visually updated the Stage 7 background as a whole.
- Combo number goes up when you throw the healing bomb with Painful Feast equipped.
- The splash screen is updated....and this won't likely be changed till a certain company changes their CEO.
Magenta Horizon update for 19 September 2023
[0.7.13 Version Patch Note]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
