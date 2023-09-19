 Skip to content

Liberté update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix 1.0.3.c

Build 12227791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Player Character falling below ground in the Hunter's Trap quest.
  • Fixed an error messing up the Skill Bar if Player skips the tutorial after getting his first skill.

