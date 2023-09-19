- Fixed Player Character falling below ground in the Hunter's Trap quest.
- Fixed an error messing up the Skill Bar if Player skips the tutorial after getting his first skill.
Liberté update for 19 September 2023
Hotfix 1.0.3.c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Liberté Content Depot 1590161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update