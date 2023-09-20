IMPROVED: Significant optimisations to in-race code and rendering to wring the most out of your playing device
IMPROVED: Track abrasion settings. We’ve updated the track abrasion settings in PRO DIFFICULTY only, reducing the durability of soft and hard tyres to better differentiate between pit strategies.
IMPROVED: Tyre wear upgrade now has a more significant effect
IMPROVED: New values for Time Trial and Checkpoint events in PRO DIFFICULTY making those events more challenging and more in line with the rest of the events in PRO DIFFICULTY.
IMPROVED: Reduced level of boost in PRO DIFFICULTY only to about half its previous effect.
FIXED: The wrong times were being reported at the end of Elimination events.
FIXED: When deleting a save slot, the selected save slot now stays selected.
FIXED: Removed the problem with wet tyres overly wearing during rain showers.
FIXED: Triggering a rewind during a tutorial message caused the game to enter a state from which it could not progress.
FIXED: Incorrect button icons being displayed on Steam Deck for resetting a car pointing in the wrong direction.
FIXED: No more pesky keyboard prompts on Steam Deck.
FIXED: Unlocked perk slots now show correct unlocked colouring.
FIXED: Braking SFX no longer ducks the game music.
FIXED: Player car bouncing and skewing sideways when leaving the pits for the second time.
FIXED: No icon being displayed on the CONTINUE button of the “not using staff perks” phone message.
FIXED: It was possible to get invites to rival races in decades that were not accessible in-game.
FIXED: When racing in CHAMPIONSHIP MODE, the track maps have been scaled so they no longer obscure split times.
FIXED: Personal best UI animation now timed correctly.
*FIXED: Completing or cancelling a championship now correctly resets progress.
New Star GP update for 20 September 2023
Patch Notes 20/9/2023 (Build 12227691)
