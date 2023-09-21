A New Realm Awaits You: Pythonium is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12227644 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

It's time to venture to the Realm of Demons and Witches in the second chapter of The Seven Realms.

Meet three new Harem Members: Kagome, Seraphina and Lilin!

Spend more time with the ladies you met during Realm 1: Terran

Choose your allies carefully

Alongside the new episode, we have also added:

A complete French translation for Realms 1 & 2.

Community items, including trading cards, badges, emoticons and backgrounds.

We've worked tirelessly on Realm 2 and are incredibly proud of what we've achieved. Thank you for playing, and if you enjoy it, please consider leaving a positive review!