 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Seven Realms - Realm 1 & 2 update for 21 September 2023

A New Realm Awaits You: Pythonium is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12227644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Seven Realms - Realm 2: Pythonium is out now!

It's time to venture to the Realm of Demons and Witches in the second chapter of The Seven Realms.
Meet three new Harem Members: Kagome, Seraphina and Lilin!

Spend more time with the ladies you met during Realm 1: Terran

Choose your allies carefully

Alongside the new episode, we have also added:

  • A complete French translation for Realms 1 & 2.
  • Community items, including trading cards, badges, emoticons and backgrounds.

We've worked tirelessly on Realm 2 and are incredibly proud of what we've achieved. Thank you for playing, and if you enjoy it, please consider leaving a positive review!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2154331 Depot 2154331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link