A New Realm Awaits You: Pythonium is out now!

The Seven Realms - Realm 2: Pythonium is out now!
It's time to venture to the Realm of Demons and Witches in the second chapter of The Seven Realms.
Meet three new Harem Members: Kagome, Seraphina and Lilin!
Spend more time with the ladies you met during Realm 1: Terran
Choose your allies carefully
Alongside the new episode, we have also added:
- A complete French translation for Realms 1 & 2.
- Community items, including trading cards, badges, emoticons and backgrounds.
We've worked tirelessly on Realm 2 and are incredibly proud of what we've achieved. Thank you for playing, and if you enjoy it, please consider leaving a positive review!
