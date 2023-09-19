 Skip to content

Pyroworks update for 19 September 2023

Update Notes for Release Build 8

Update Notes for Release Build 8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed synchronization for some modded items
  • Clicking on a player in the player list redirects you to their steam profile now
  • Fixed fuses on saves (only new ones, old ones will still not quite work fully)
  • The "particle light emission" now also affects flares, firecrackers etc.
  • Fixed chat not disappearing when submitting with the input field empty
  • Made server list scrollable
  • Fixed not being able to pick up others' fireworks
  • Fixed fireworks on mascleta not falling down

