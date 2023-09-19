Update Notes for Release Build 8

- Fixed synchronization for some modded items
- Clicking on a player in the player list redirects you to their steam profile now
- Fixed fuses on saves (only new ones, old ones will still not quite work fully)
- The "particle light emission" now also affects flares, firecrackers etc.
- Fixed chat not disappearing when submitting with the input field empty
- Made server list scrollable
- Fixed not being able to pick up others' fireworks
- Fixed fireworks on mascleta not falling down
Keep on going on :)
Changed files in this update