Cum Clicker update for 19 September 2023

Cum Clicker Patch Notes #1

Patch Notes #1

-Nerfed king ---> Price goes up by 5000 cum instead of 500
-Nerfed x2 cursor ---> Price goes up by 100.000.000 cum instead of 1.000.000

