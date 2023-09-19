 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PAYDAY 3 update for 19 September 2023

PAYDAY 3: Play Early preliminary stats

Share · View all patches · Build 12227576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Heisters!

We’ve just come up on our first day of PAYDAY 3’s Play Early period, and we want to share some statistics showcasing your staggering heisting talent.

You’ve done well so far, heisters, keep up the good work!

//SBZ_Elisabeth

Changed depots in qa_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 12227576
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1272081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link