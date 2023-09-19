Playtest Patch Notes - 19th September 2023

Patch Notes: Next Fest Demo - Update - 19-09-23
Overall Game Updates:
- Minor geometry tweaks to a couple of CPD missions to improve building experience.
- Updated wording in the “Build Fence" mission wording to make it clearer.
Building
- Limited the length of placeholder bracing and sheets 3D model to highlight their maximum length. This will now make it clear why they are unable to place the object (i.e. it’s too short or too long).
- Created a brand new optional and toggleable “Advanced Enjeniring” mode which changes how clashing members are dealt with. As default now, players will be unable to place clashing members, which now minimises structural failure or physics explosion due to clashes. Enabling “Advanced Enjeniring” mode in the settings, will allow you to place clashing members, for people who like to live a little more dangerously, and know what clashes are acceptable and which aren’t. Only veteran Enjenirs should use “Advanced Enjeniring” mode
- “Fixed connections” are now equipped by default, instead of “free connections”.
- Tutorial updated to explain the new building mode which requires the player clicking and dragging left and right in order to scale or rotate members. This system is better than using the scroll wheel for scaling and rotating, however we notice players still using the scroll wheel instead, so we are trying to communicate the new clicking and dragging left and right. We will be adding specific narrator/voice over lines in the next patch to clarify even further.
- New nail placement system which allows you to see through a member while placing a nail, by making the member semi-transparent. This will make it easier to align nails.
- The building mode now has a toggleable “Light” key, which enables you to turn on and off the light while building. Certain situations arise where the lighting is too bright when building up close in certain angles, so now you can manually turn on and off the light.
