Correction of a bug that led to improper behavior of the units. At times, some units would ignore each other. This is no longer the case.
Soul War Playtest update for 19 September 2023
Improvement of the AI for the units.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2548131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update