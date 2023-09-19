 Skip to content

Soul War Playtest update for 19 September 2023

Improvement of the AI for the units.

Share · View all patches · Build 12227425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correction of a bug that led to improper behavior of the units. At times, some units would ignore each other. This is no longer the case.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2548131
