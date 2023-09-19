 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elemdian Playtest update for 19 September 2023

Update Notes for 09/19/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12227413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Fix and error when opening the food shop in the village
  • Update thunder power attack, reduce the thunder distance between thunders from 8m to 5m

Misc
-- Added a url to receive feedback from players (Main Menu )

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2563331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link