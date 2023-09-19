Update Notes for 09/19/2023

Gameplay
- Fix and error when opening the food shop in the village
- Update thunder power attack, reduce the thunder distance between thunders from 8m to 5m
Misc
-- Added a url to receive feedback from players (Main Menu )
