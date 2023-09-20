Patch 1.055 for Steam Deck Has Arrived!

Goodbye Volcano High is available on the Steam Deck! We’ve updated the on-screen text and glyphs to improve legibility!
Steam Deck Only
- Improved legibility of onscreen text and glyphs for Steam Deck users
Happy playing, everyone!
