Goodbye Volcano High update for 20 September 2023

Patch 1.055 for Steam Deck Has Arrived!

Patch 1.055 for Steam Deck Has Arrived!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Goodbye Volcano High is available on the Steam Deck! We’ve updated the on-screen text and glyphs to improve legibility!

Steam Deck Only

  • Improved legibility of onscreen text and glyphs for Steam Deck users

Happy playing, everyone!

