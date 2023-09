Local Co-Op is now available!

Have 2 or more Controllers and a few friends? Have them join you in-game for some fun Local Co-Op!

Once you start a Cadet or Galactic Hero game, join in with extra controllers to spawn your Co-Op Ships. This is a great way for friends to have fun and advance through out the levels. Just be careful, the game will be slightly harder once multiplayer mode is enabled. But that should be no problem for Cadets like you!