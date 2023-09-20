🦀 King of Crabs Season 5: The Update is NOW LIVE!🦀

Share · View all patches · Build 12227213 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Crab Warriors!

We're thrilled to announce that King of Crabs Season 5 is out!

**

**

1️⃣ The Samurai Crab

Meet the embodiment of ancient warrior spirit. This magnificent crab comes equipped with a sharp Katana, a protective shield, and the deadly shurikens.

2️⃣Samurai Crab Skins:

👹Evil Skin: Immerse yourself in the mysteries of the night with this obsidian black skin, perfect for those stealthy maneuvers.

🌟Gold Skin: A testament to the grandeur of ancient samurais, this luminous skin highlights your dominance on the battlefield.

3️⃣ Sandstorm Mode:

A test of endurance and skill, this mode pits 100 players against each other with the encroaching danger of a relentless sandstorm.

4️⃣The Flying Fish Pet:

This isn't just any pet; the Flying Fish has the special ability to heal you gradually, proving invaluable in your skirmish.

5️⃣ Battle Axe:

Show your might with every swing of this powerful weapon and ensure your supremacy in the deep blue.

6️⃣Ram Hat:

Turn heads (or break them) with the new hat!

7️⃣ The Ancient Samurai Scrolls:

Explore the map for these collectible items to get great accolades.

8️⃣ Gameplay Improvements:

👉 Economy change: You can now use coins to upgrade crabs directly.

👉 More advanced NPC behavior.

👉 Plus lots more!

9️⃣ Season 5 Content:

👉 Earn up to 80 rewards from season progression.

👉 Embark on special Seasonal quests.

👉 Grab the King Pass for extra goodies.

Are you ready to embrace the samurai spirit?

Dive into Season 5 now and let us know what you think!

Happy Crabbing! 🦀

P.S. Don't miss out on the latest news about our games - follow us on Twitter!