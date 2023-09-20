🦀 King of Crabs Season 5: The Update is NOW LIVE!🦀

Greetings, Crab Warriors!
We're thrilled to announce that King of Crabs Season 5 is out!
**
🌟 Update Highlights 🌟
**
1️⃣ The Samurai Crab
Meet the embodiment of ancient warrior spirit. This magnificent crab comes equipped with a sharp Katana, a protective shield, and the deadly shurikens.
2️⃣Samurai Crab Skins:
👹Evil Skin: Immerse yourself in the mysteries of the night with this obsidian black skin, perfect for those stealthy maneuvers.
🌟Gold Skin: A testament to the grandeur of ancient samurais, this luminous skin highlights your dominance on the battlefield.
3️⃣ Sandstorm Mode:
A test of endurance and skill, this mode pits 100 players against each other with the encroaching danger of a relentless sandstorm.
4️⃣The Flying Fish Pet:
This isn't just any pet; the Flying Fish has the special ability to heal you gradually, proving invaluable in your skirmish.
5️⃣ Battle Axe:
Show your might with every swing of this powerful weapon and ensure your supremacy in the deep blue.
6️⃣Ram Hat:
Turn heads (or break them) with the new hat!
7️⃣ The Ancient Samurai Scrolls:
Explore the map for these collectible items to get great accolades.
8️⃣ Gameplay Improvements:
👉 Economy change: You can now use coins to upgrade crabs directly.
👉 More advanced NPC behavior.
👉 Plus lots more!
9️⃣ Season 5 Content:
👉 Earn up to 80 rewards from season progression.
👉 Embark on special Seasonal quests.
👉 Grab the King Pass for extra goodies.
Are you ready to embrace the samurai spirit?
Dive into Season 5 now and let us know what you think!
Happy Crabbing! 🦀
P.S. Don't miss out on the latest news about our games - follow us on Twitter!
Changed files in this update