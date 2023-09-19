Update, Version 20230919

English

[Enhancement]Equipment can now be enhanced just like weapons with a magic anvil

[Enhancement]Reduced exp required every enhancement level.

[Equipment Enhancement]Equipment now has an enhancement level bonus on their attributions.

[Equipment Enhancement]Equipment's enhancement level will now display.

[Safehouse]Added some equipment you can pick up in a cabinet near the magic anvil.

[Gun Modification]New Module: Pistol Petrification Mag

[Gun Modification]Dr. Kyoryu's assistant now sells Pistol Petrification Mags

[Gun Modification]Dr. Kyoryu's assistant can now also modify guns for you.

[Wiki]Added a wiki page about equipment enhancement: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Equipment_Enhancement

【强化系统】装备现在和武器一样可以在魔法铁毡上被强化

【强化系统】每个强化等级所需要的经验值大幅下降。

【装备强化】装备的强化等级现在会影响属性。

【装备强化】装备的强化等级现在会显示在界面。

【安全屋】在魔法铁毡旁边的柜子里加入了一些你可以立刻获得装备。

【枪械改造】新部件：手枪石化弹夹

【枪械改造】恐龙博士的助手现在贩卖手枪石化弹夹。

【枪械改造】恐龙博士的助手现在可以帮你改造枪械。

【维基】在维基加入了装备强化的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Equipment_Enhancement

