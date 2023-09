Share · View all patches · Build 12226982 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy

New features have been added to the game!

The new options now include:

choose your headset model

choose your movement preference

choose your rotation settings

The new update should now allow the users to have a new and more comfortable experience!

We hope you enjoy the latest version of the VR simulation!