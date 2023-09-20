 Skip to content

VR Pictures update for 20 September 2023

More pictures and you don't need a VR helmet for them!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now instead of 1 picture there will be as many as 6!ːsteamhappyː
We also decided that Pictures can be watched without using a VR helmet, and added a separate mode for this, which is selected at startup.

