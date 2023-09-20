Now instead of 1 picture there will be as many as 6!ːsteamhappyː
We also decided that Pictures can be watched without using a VR helmet, and added a separate mode for this, which is selected at startup.
VR Pictures update for 20 September 2023
More pictures and you don't need a VR helmet for them!
Now instead of 1 picture there will be as many as 6!ːsteamhappyː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update