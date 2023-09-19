Highlights

Tips have been added to the game. You can find them in the Pause Menu, and they mimic how they work in Brawl Tactics: Origins, the newest game by asraworks, already out in early access! If you liked Tower Tactics: Liberation, you'll probably like this one too!

If you haven't checked it already, be sure to check it out and add it to your wishlist! Brawl Tactics: Origins Steam Page

You can now prevent a tower from leveling up by holding Shift and right-clicking it. This is not recommended in most cases. You can make the tower level up again by doing the same. A new indicator has also been added to let you know that the tower can't level up. This shortcut is also mentioned in the in-game tips also added in this patch.

Balance changes

Towers

Now that you can prevent towers from leveling up, some high cost towers need some extra incentives to level up!

Arcane Resonator

Range: (170, 180, 190) >>> (120, 160, 200)

Fire rate: (0.14, 0.32, 0.96) >>> (0.1, 0.3, 1)

Downshaper

Range: (285, 285, 285) >>> (150, 200, 300)

Fire rate: (0.1, 0.23, 0.72) >>> (0.06, 0.2, 0.7)

Dragon's Breath

Range: (110, 120, 130) >>> (100, 120, 140)

Fire rate: (1.3, 1.4, 1.5) >>> (1, 1.25, 1.5)

Fulminator

Fire rate: (0.18, 0.45, 1.35) >>> (0.15, 0.5, 1.65)

Lightning Rod

Range: (325, 350, 375) >>> (225, 300, 375)

Fire rate: (0.1, 0.23, 0.72) >>> (0.07, 0.25, 0.8)

Tesla Coil