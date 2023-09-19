 Skip to content

Boti: Byteland Overclocked update for 19 September 2023

Byteland How to: Confront the Trojan Horse!

Share · View all patches · Build 12226843 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, DataBots!

It's time for another part of our "How-To" Series!
Today we'll teach you how to use your abilities in order to confront the Trojan Horse!
Of course... Teamwork is also welcome, so it's nice that Zero and One are on your side!
Trojan Horses are powerful, but with our guidance, you'll deal with them in no time!

Follow us to get the latest news from Byteland!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UntoldTalesHQ

Discord: https://discord.gg/uWZW4WyNus

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/untoldtalesgames

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/untoldtaleshq/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@botibytelandoverclocked

