Removed some unnecessary spaceship features

Adjusted the logic of planet creation, with a pre-set start of 1000 star regions, each with several planets, and the first planet in each region being a star.

When patrolling the sky, only approximate information about the planet is found, and it is no longer truly created and stored.

The celestial body list shows all galaxies and planets, but if they are not on the spacecraft's star map, they are inaccessible, requiring patrolling the sky to discover them.

Added a damage type, Chop

Diseases can also reduce character speed

The association between the damage value range and the disease will automatically be added to the superior. Each association definition will automatically add the disease and probability to a higher damage value range, and when repetition occurs, a higher probability will be taken (i.e. coverage can be performed).

Added Disease: Burns Level 1-3

Humans who suffer more than 3 damage value of combustion and chemical corrosion damage have a certain probability of obtaining burns ranging from 1 to 3 degrees

Added disease: Leg fracture level 1, reduced speed by 0.3

Fixed some movement bugs caused by large unreachable gaps, changed from 1 to 0.0001.

Optimized pathfinding, when chasing characters, when encountering obstacles, they will try to move up and down before continuing to approach on the xy plane.