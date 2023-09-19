Patch Note 4.5.5: Clubs, New Fishing Mechanic, and Animation

Hello, fellow fishing community!

We want to express our gratitude for your valuable contributions to Fishing Planet Clubs and New Fishing Mechanics, and as a result, we've implemented another patch. Your input has played a vital role in making Fishing Planet a more enjoyable experience for all!

This patch includes:

Fishing rods physics improvements: rods sensitivity increased;

Twitching and pull animation improvements;

Fixed issue with Tight Lines achievement;

Fixed gamepad scroll issue in the inventory;

Added SteamDeck screen keyboard support;

Added DualShock/DualSense key icons support.

We believe that these improvements will bring us closer to the result we all want. We remain dedicated to hearing your feedback and implementing the necessary changes. Remember, our Support and Feedback channels on Discord are open to your input, just as they've always been.

And, we are gradually getting closer to Clubs, New Fishing Mechanic, and Animation to become available on other platforms. Stay tuned!

Tight lines, and enjoy fishing!