Update notes for v2023.09.19

Quality of life updates:
- It is now possible to quickly reset levels by either pressing the space bar or by clicking the right mouse button.
- Added a trail to the ball to make it easier to line up future shots.
- Fixed an issue with the Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes bug to ensure it triggers.
- Updated the pause menu to make all main settings accessible in-game.
- Created a new layout for the level select page.
Behind-the-scenes updates:
Jared created a new build pipeline (doesn't affect you, but it makes my life easier!)
