 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tonalities update for 19 September 2023

Update notes for v2023.09.19

Share · View all patches · Build 12226670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life updates:

  • It is now possible to quickly reset levels by either pressing the space bar or by clicking the right mouse button.
  • Added a trail to the ball to make it easier to line up future shots.
  • Fixed an issue with the Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes bug to ensure it triggers.
  • Updated the pause menu to make all main settings accessible in-game.
  • Created a new layout for the level select page.

Behind-the-scenes updates:
Jared created a new build pipeline (doesn't affect you, but it makes my life easier!)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2265752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2265753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2265754
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link