Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version V0.1.8.2 Hotfix

Bug fixes
- Fixed a crash when Zurtyr Elder of Flame Inferno Ambition triggers
- Fixed an Issue with Murder Most Foul dark Saga not departing Common Folk when no foes present
Enhancements
- Some text improvements
Bug fixes
Enhancements
