Mythical Mayhem update for 19 September 2023

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version V0.1.8.2 Hotfix

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version V0.1.8.2 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a crash when Zurtyr Elder of Flame Inferno Ambition triggers
  • Fixed an Issue with Murder Most Foul dark Saga not departing Common Folk when no foes present

Enhancements

  • Some text improvements

