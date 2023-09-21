Offroad Mechanic Simulator Update 1.05

Hi, offroad maniacs!

We are continuing to introduce more fixes to remove outstanding issues from your experience. Today we are back with another patch, first of all addressing A key problem.

Today we resolved the keyboard issue for the two next languages you have reported to be suffering from. After the update, all players using their native Ukrainian and Finnish keyboard layouts will be able to use the A button without the need to bind it to a different diacritic symbol.

The other issue we're addressing in this patch is related to editing the chassis of your cars. Some players have found themselves unable to put shock absorbers in their proper place, which made modifying the car harder. We have located and amended the issue, so the garage work should be hassle-free now.

Please note: We are still working on the issue of parts being missing from the assembly mode selection menu, but still being present in storage. It is particularly hard to reproduce in a testing environment, and we haven't been able to provide a fix so far. Thank you for sending us saves and logs to help us find the source of the issue. The issue is resolved by reloading the save, so please use this solution until we provide a fix.

This update contains the following changes:

Added keyboard solution for the Ukrainian language to resolve the A button misbinding problem

Added keyboard solution for the Finnish language to resolve the A button misbinding problem

Fixed the issue where players haven't been able to mount shock absorbers while editing the chassis

