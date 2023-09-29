 Skip to content

Heroine's Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok update for 29 September 2023

Heroine's Quest updated to newest AGS engine

Heroine's Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok has been updated to the latest stable version of Adventure Game Studio, 3.6.0 patch 5. This will improve stability on newer computers and compatibility with newer Windows versions. Saved games from 1.2 and up are fully compatible with 1.2.9.

A full list of engine changes can be found here.

Changes to gameplay:

  • Equip weapon if you pick one up and didn't have one.
  • Fixed regular game instead starting the appreciation package beta if installed.
  • Some minor fixes in translation files.

