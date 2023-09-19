 Skip to content

Dungeons & Jewels update for 19 September 2023

v1.2.2

19 September 2023

  • Added unlock indicator on Map screen for current class, to show which branches have already been cleared.
  • Fixed bug with Mummy enemy not spawning properly with certain tiles on board.

