Special guest Donnell Picket will be performing unreleased music in online mode. New free flow fighting has been added to online mode along with a new grapple feature to takedown enemies. Unknown Beach and other updates coming soon.
Parts Unknown update for 19 September 2023
Online event this Saturday 9/23/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
