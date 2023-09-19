 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 19 September 2023

Online event this Saturday 9/23/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12226556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special guest Donnell Picket will be performing unreleased music in online mode. New free flow fighting has been added to online mode along with a new grapple feature to takedown enemies. Unknown Beach and other updates coming soon.

