Hotel Renovator Patch 6 Now Live!

We're thrilled to announce the release of Patch 6 for Hotel Renovator, packed with fixes and improvements to enhance your renovation experience. Here's a rundown of what's been addressed.

Patch Notes:

We've restored the missing visual effect for surface destruction, making your renovation efforts more satisfying than ever.

We've fixed the issue that prevented the removal of paint from panels after panel destruction. Now you can renovate with precision and without any lingering paint woes.

No more overlapping text! We've cleaned up the UI in the "Mods made by You" screen, ensuring a seamless modding experience.

Long category names are no longer a problem! We've adjusted the in-game frame to accommodate those lengthy category names when creating mods.

Renovate your disco floors with ease! We've improved renovation performance by enhancing the flooring division.

No more delays in unlocking Floor 2! We've resolved the issue, ensuring a smooth progression experience.

Say goodbye to texture delays! We've optimized the loading of textures for player-affected surfaces, enhancing overall performance.

We've fixed the issue causing simultaneous tips to appear on unrenovated additional floors, providing clearer guidance during renovations.

Enjoy precise wall decoration placement on the third floor! Minimalist Wall Panel 3 and Deco Wall Panel 3 can no longer be placed separately from the wall.

NPC heads are now solid! We've eliminated the issue of seeing through NPC heads for a more immersive experience.

Objects will stay where they belong! We've prevented objects from being placed outside the hotel boundaries.

Renovate without performance hiccups! FPS drops after placing multiple cleaning robots have been addressed.

Stay informed about your mods! We've added warnings to alert you when installed mods become unavailable.

Get ready to dive back into the world of Hotel Renovator with Patch 6, and experience smoother, more polished renovations than ever before.

Thank you for your continued support, and happy renovating!

