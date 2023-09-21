Speed Hunt Update!

We are excited to announce that the new Speed Hunt Mode Update is now live. To celebrate the update the game will also be 75% off for the next two weeks.

We know this new mode will not be for everyone. I imagine most of us enjoy the game for its casual and relaxing features and don't really want to be rushing around. This new mode will just be for players who want to try something a little different.

You can choose between 5, 15, 30, and 60 minutes to find as many morel mushrooms as you can in that amount of time in the map that you choose. The records are saved and you can keep trying to beat your high score.

Bug Fixes

We also believe we have fixed the bug that would occasionally not activate the finished season achievement. If you were one of the players affected by this bug, the next time you play your game you should get the achievement.

-The Abrams Studios Team