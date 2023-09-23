VTube Studio 1.27.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12226434 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This update implements the following changes:

Updated Live2D SDK to version 5.0. Models exported for Live2D 5.0 will now load properly.

Advanced Lipsync for macOS, Windows, Android and iOS using uLipSync by hecomi.

Added new Twitch functionality: Twitch Chat Scroll, lets Twitch comments fly through VTube Studio.

For more info on how to set up and use the new advanced lipsync and how to use it in your models, see here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Lipsync

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

Circle-buttons now auto-hide if "show controls" is turned off.

Show warning if multiple hotkeys use the same key combination.

Thai font now renders correctly.

"Tracking lost idle animation" did not play when webcam was turned off. This is now fixed and the animation plays properly.

...and more!!

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/DqOKDw4t

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio