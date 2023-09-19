Update v1.3: Guesser and card style

Hey Divers! 🤿 New update! 🐙

I worked on new guess effects, new cards and more!

Graphics:

Update - New bubble shader

Update - New Card style

Update - New Guess effect for Kraken and Diver

UI:

Add - Avatar to link web site

Update - Main menu animations and bubbles

Talk:

Update - Writing text effect for talk

Tech:

Update - Timings on Kraken guesses

Update - Few minor code changes

Next time we will update sounds and continue to improve game feel.

