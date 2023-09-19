 Skip to content

Under Pressure update for 19 September 2023

Update v1.3: Guesser and card style

Share · View all patches · Build 12226432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Divers! 🤿 New update! 🐙
I worked on new guess effects, new cards and more!

Graphics:

  • Update - New bubble shader
  • Update - New Card style
  • Update - New Guess effect for Kraken and Diver

UI:

  • Add - Avatar to link web site
  • Update - Main menu animations and bubbles

Talk:

  • Update - Writing text effect for talk

Tech:

  • Update - Timings on Kraken guesses
  • Update - Few minor code changes

Next time we will update sounds and continue to improve game feel.

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Support us buying our first game "The Bastonnes" 💥 (update incoming)
Or support us on Itch.io with "Under Pressure"!

