Update v1.3: Guesser and card style

Hey Divers! 🤿 New update! 🐙
I worked on new guess effects, new cards and more!
Graphics:
- Update - New bubble shader
- Update - New Card style
- Update - New Guess effect for Kraken and Diver
UI:
- Add - Avatar to link web site
- Update - Main menu animations and bubbles
Talk:
- Update - Writing text effect for talk
Tech:
- Update - Timings on Kraken guesses
- Update - Few minor code changes
Next time we will update sounds and continue to improve game feel.
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Support us buying our first game "The Bastonnes" 💥 (update incoming)
Or support us on Itch.io with "Under Pressure"!
Changed files in this update