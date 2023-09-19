 Skip to content

General Staff: Black Powder Battle Designer Bundle update for 19 September 2023

Map Editor Update #2

Hello Wargamers!

A few more changes have been made to the Map Editor to correct a few issues reported to us.

As always, if you continue having issues, please feel free to reach out!

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

