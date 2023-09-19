 Skip to content

Air Hockey VR Playtest update for 19 September 2023

Multiplayer improvements

Build 12226281

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Now in the multiplayer games the energy given to the disk is proportional with the velocity of the controller before the hit with the disk

