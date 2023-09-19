Hotfix - September 19th 2023

Changelog
- Improve unit rotation behavior, prevent moonwalking units during sieges
- Make defending units stack up behind sapped wall
- Change West-Frisia heraldry to match Frisias
- Change tournament arena to new fortification style
- Change tower in tutorial area to new style
- Fix crash happening when detaching formation from siege engine
- Fix archers airwalking on ladders
- Fix AI formations stuck too long in fighting state
- Fix AI building all siege engines at once during campaign
- Fix AI controller logic persisting after unit death
- Fix units spawning on top of water well in square castle
- Fix AI building advanced siege engines in early game
Changed files in this update