Voor de kroon update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix - September 19th 2023

Hotfix - September 19th 2023

Changelog

  • Improve unit rotation behavior, prevent moonwalking units during sieges
  • Make defending units stack up behind sapped wall
  • Change West-Frisia heraldry to match Frisias
  • Change tournament arena to new fortification style
  • Change tower in tutorial area to new style
  • Fix crash happening when detaching formation from siege engine
  • Fix archers airwalking on ladders
  • Fix AI formations stuck too long in fighting state
  • Fix AI building all siege engines at once during campaign
  • Fix AI controller logic persisting after unit death
  • Fix units spawning on top of water well in square castle
  • Fix AI building advanced siege engines in early game

