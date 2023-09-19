 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combine And Conquer update for 19 September 2023

Version 0.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12226006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.3 with several, minor improvements is now available
https://buckmartin.de/combine-and-conquer/2023-09-19-v0.6.3.html

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220851 Depot 2220851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220852 Depot 2220852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link