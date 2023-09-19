-Fixed an issue where specific summoning skills were judged incorrectly.
-Fixed an issue that prevented correct leveling after a certain amount of experience.
-Adjusted the way the timer works, and it will now be slightly more reliable than before.
-Added a one-time remedy to prevent players from soft-locking where specific abilities are acquired.
(A more decent anti-softlock design may be added later)
Paradiso Guardian update for 19 September 2023
Fix Update 1.0.38
-Fixed an issue where specific summoning skills were judged incorrectly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update