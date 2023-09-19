 Skip to content

Paradiso Guardian update for 19 September 2023

Fix Update 1.0.38

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where specific summoning skills were judged incorrectly.
-Fixed an issue that prevented correct leveling after a certain amount of experience.
-Adjusted the way the timer works, and it will now be slightly more reliable than before.
-Added a one-time remedy to prevent players from soft-locking where specific abilities are acquired.
(A more decent anti-softlock design may be added later)

