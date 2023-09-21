Blasphemous II PC Patch 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12225320 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 14:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Sinners.

The response to this game has been absolutely overwhelming and we are deeply grateful for your support.

We want to thank you all for your patience: The Penitent One’s slumber lasted quite a while, but we hope the wait was worth it, and that you are enjoying this second pilgrimage that we at the Game Kitchen have crafted for you.

Since the game’s release just a few weeks ago, our team has been painstakingly reading your comments, watching your videos, and listening to your feedback. And thanks to this we began shaping a patch that focuses on the most important topics.

What follows is a detailed document of the changes included. Please take into account that the following notes include SPOILERS. Read them at your own risk!

Player

Player stunlock issues

Fixed a bug that could lock some players in the hurt animation if they were cornered by an enemy.

Fixed an issue that caused less iframes to be active after certain hits.

Rebalanced some super armor periods to improve player resistance to pushback under certain conditions.

Other player issues

Fixed a bug where the player’s weapon slots didn’t match the order seeing in the inventory menu.

Fixed a bug where the player’s jump could be cancelled into a dash in the next frame after starting the dash, creating the possibility of ‘spamming’ dash related effects.

Fixed a bug where the player could maintain momentum after crossing an air dash barrier by casting a verse or by using certain attacks.

Fixed a bug where the player could cross an air dash barrier while looking to the opposite side.

Fixed a bug where the player could cancel a chant in unintended ways (for example: by changing the equipped weapon, interacting with ladders…).

Fixed a bug where the player could not use the teleporting mirrors if they were attacked while the player was crouching.

Fixed a bug where the player could become stuck in a loop with teleporting mirrors.

Fixed a bug where the player could not use the teleporting mirrors if they were attacked while the player was finishing an air dash.

Fixed a bug where the player could increase the dash length by quickly opening and closing inventory.

Fixed a bug where the player wouldn’t be able to attack if they switched their weapon just before changing scenes.

Fixed a bug where the player wouldn’t be able to hit a Warcenser Bell again if they changed scenes just after hitting it.

Fixed a bug where the player would jump or open the inventory after dismissing the map opened while talking to Anunciada for the first time.

Fixed a bug where the player could get softlocked if they attacked or parried just before a cutscene section where The Penitent One moves to a certain position without the player’s input.

Fixed a visual bug where an unwanted VFX would be shown when attacking a mirror teleporter with 3 Verdadera Destreza charges.

Weapons

Veredicto

Fixed a visual bug where the player would have Veredicto’s fire effect active with another weapon equipped.

Fixed a bug where the warcenser didn’t turn off while chaining ignited attacks.

Fixed a bug where warcenser Ignition Strike wasn’t being recognized under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where one of the censer effects (fire or miasma) would be present when the other one should be taking its place after changing Altarpiece pieces with the censer ignited.

Reduced fervour gained by crouched spin attack.

Sarmiento & Centella

Fixed a bug where the player would be locked in the ‘Fondo’ attack animation when performing that attack after doing a ‘Piercing Retribution.

Verdadera Destreza damage bonus now deals a mix of Lightning and Piercing damage. For most attacks, total damage stays the same.

Damage for attacks that spend VD counters has been increased.

Some of the weapon cancellation windows have been revised to increase responsiveness. This includes the Silver Nail attack.

Ruego Al Alba

Fixed a bug where Weight of Sin would rapidly hit multiple times the enemies that it passed through, causing more damage than intended.

Bosses

Bosses can no longer die after the player is killed.

Fixed a bug where the player could die upon entering Radames boss room if they crouched.

Fixed a bug where the player could die after defeating Benedicta if they crouched.

Fixed a bug where the player could die after killing Orospina by falling through one of the holes at the sides of her arena.

Fixed a bug where Orospina could fall through one of the holes at the sides of her arena during one of her attacks.

Fixed a bug where Odón’s soldiers wouldn’t die properly after the boss death.

Fixed a bug where Odón’s chose the Banner move without soldiers present.

Fixed a bug where players could get locked out of Sínodo’s arena.

Fixed a bug where the player could attack Svsona before her battle began.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock after fighting Svsona.

Fixed a bug where the player could attack Infanta before her battle began.

Balance

Mid to late game fights have been rebalanced to improve the difficulty curve. Benedicta attack damage and HP has been increased. Odón’s fight presents the most changes, with several tweaks to improve the challenge expected at that stage of the game. HP and attack damage has been increased, and the boss is now more reactive to player’s actions. Svsona attack damage and HP has been increased. Eviterno first phase is now a bit shorter, and his attack damage has been slightly increased.



Enemies

Acolyte and Sacrist enemies They now leave a gap between them and walls after their charge attack. Contact damage issues have been fixed.

Esquilon Charge attack now knocks the player behind the enemy. The enemy can now be dashed through during certain animations. Contact damage issues have been fixed.

Censer Spinner Fixed an issue with their attack values being incorrectly assigned.

Shielded Giant enemies Fixed an issue that caused hits on the weak point to be shielded. Fixed a visual bug where the Shielded Giant enemies would remain in their attack animation while stunned.

Fixed a bug where enemies spawned in arenas would be frozen in time if the player entered the room with a time-stop effect being active.

Fixed a bug where the Stone Hand enemies would not move.

Fixed a bug where the Owl Lady enemies would not look at the player when attacked from behind.

Fixed a bug where the Sacred Knight projectiles could vanish mid-cast.

Fixed a bug where the Flamethrower enemies could cause performance issues.

Fixed a bug where the Stone Head enemy’s projectiles would slow down when moving down a ramp.

Fixed a bug where some enemies would appear behind chests instead of in front of them.

Fixed a bug where some enemy arenas would cause issues if the enemies were killed after the player had already died.

Fixed a bug where some enemy projectiles would spawn with their hitboxes disabled.

Fixed a visual bug where some enemies could still fly up and down with a time-stop effect being active.

Fixed a visual bug where some enemies executions would be shown incorrectly.

Fixed a visual bug where the Walking Statues enemies could die without breaking their shield.

Improved the player’s feedback when parrying a Chandelier projectile.

Improved the Flying Hand enemy behavior and projectile.

Combat arenas: Added new enemy spawn effects, easier to notice and slightly longer.

Items

Prayers

Some prayers that stay active during a period of time now feature a penalty to fervour gain while the effect is active.

Bleeding Crown Reduced damage from 34 to 24 Mystic damage per tick.

Seguiriya to the Memory of your Eyes Reduced active time from 6s to 3.5s Fixed a bug that caused some projectiles to keep moving during the prayer’s effects.

Jabera To The Poison of Jealousy Several changes, including new graphic, damage tweaks and improved behavior.

Mirabras of the Return to Port Fixed a visual bug where the player would have some leftover particles above their head after casting the prayer ‘Mirabras of the Return to Port’. Fixed a bug where the player could dodge attacks by using the prayer at the right time. Fixed a few issues concerning the prayer menu. Fixed a bug that could freeze all elements in that room after using the prayer.



Rosary Beads

Elemental Resistance beads could trivialize some of the late parts of the game. To address this, the Resistance bonus values for late game Elemental Resistance beads has been decreased.

Fixed Chisel Engraved Wound rosary mistakenly detecting a secret in Manor of the Embroideries.

Resonances

Slaughter Fervour gain while the effect is active has a 90% reduction.

Liquid Time Fervour gain while the effect is active has a 90% reduction. Effect duration changed from 3 to 2s

SpellBlade Now it correctly changes Sarmiento and Centella Verdadera Destreza bonus damage type to Mystic for all their attacks.

Second Wind Fixed a visual bug where the resonance ‘Second Wind’ would cause the healing effect to show twice when using a healing flask.



Achievements

Added a safety measure to ensure that the achievement ‘Blasphemous II’ is properly granted after meeting its unlock condition.

Added a safety measure to ensure that the achievements ‘Still among us’, ‘No Cherub Left Behind’ and ‘Hide and Seek’ are properly granted after meeting their unlock conditions.

UI

Fixed a bug where the mouse remained visible on PC.

Fixed a bug where enemies’ lifebars would not be visible in the zone ‘Two Moons’.

Fixed a bug where some in-game windows would not be aligned to the screen.

Fixed a bug where the credits background wouldn’t fill the whole screen.

Added a ToA indicator on some NPC questions that require payment.

Fixed some issues related to the map.

Fixed Weight of Guilt tutorial not appearing if your initial weapon was Ruego Al Alba.

NPCs

Fixed several issues related with Yerma storyline.

Fixed several minor issues related to NPCs.

Localisation

Multiple text revisions on all languages.

Levels

Fixed a bug where an invisible platform was present in the ‘Crimson Rains’ zone.

Fixed a bug where the player could get softlocked in a certain combat arena if the enemies fell from the arena platform.

Fixed a bug where the player could get softlocked in a certain combat arena if they teleported there without having activated the Prie-Dieu first.

Fixed a few collision issues.

Fixed the possibility of missing an arena reward if the player was killed at the same time than the last enemy. These missing rewards will spawn in their respective arenas if players were affected by this bug.

Fixed a bug that caused a Guilt Fragment to drop inside a small gap in Sacred Entombments.

Fixed a camera issue that happened in Aqueducts of the Costales.

Fixed a camera issue that happened in Crimson Rains

Performarce

Fixed a bug that caused glitches after activating Vsync in certain monitors.

Improved the game’s performance for both console and pc versions.

Once again, thank you for your continuous support.

Sorrowful be the Heart, Penitent Ones.