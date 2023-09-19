The turret list now includes the option to sell turrets.
Improved the maneuverability of various light tanks.
Now, if a player is inside the target point in a defensive map, enemies cannot capture it.
Fixed the issue where small caliber HE shells were not causing damage.
Fixed the problem where sometimes abandoning a mission did not reset the mission list.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 19 September 2023
0.3.6
The turret list now includes the option to sell turrets.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update