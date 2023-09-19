 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 19 September 2023

0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12225225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The turret list now includes the option to sell turrets.
Improved the maneuverability of various light tanks.
Now, if a player is inside the target point in a defensive map, enemies cannot capture it.
Fixed the issue where small caliber HE shells were not causing damage.
Fixed the problem where sometimes abandoning a mission did not reset the mission list.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link