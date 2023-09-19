 Skip to content

Car Manufacture: Prologue update for 19 September 2023

0.8.5b

Build 12225224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.5b brings the following improvements and fixes:

Changes:

  • Pausing an order now aborts associated assembly jobs
  • Sales Slot is renamed to Promotion Slot

Fixes:

  • Starting position of Assembly Station Placement Operation fixed
  • Targeted slot errors fixed
  • The scene transition error fixed
  • Storage and Orders UI refresh fixed
  • Orders pausing/resuming logic errors fixed
  • Place Items Quests counter fixed for loading
  • Some game core loop fixes for reloading a game within the same session

Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.

