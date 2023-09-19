Version 0.8.5b brings the following improvements and fixes:
Changes:
- Pausing an order now aborts associated assembly jobs
- Sales Slot is renamed to Promotion Slot
Fixes:
- Starting position of Assembly Station Placement Operation fixed
- Targeted slot errors fixed
- The scene transition error fixed
- Storage and Orders UI refresh fixed
- Orders pausing/resuming logic errors fixed
- Place Items Quests counter fixed for loading
- Some game core loop fixes for reloading a game within the same session
