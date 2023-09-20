 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rappelz update for 20 September 2023

09/20/2023 Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 12225088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made to the game:

▪Character's profession level is no longer reset when using a Potion of Change

We wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1342632 Depot 1342632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link