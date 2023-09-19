New feature "Rythem Stage" is now launched, A fully customized rythem game mode.
With Auto mode.
With MOD support.
于垂花门后 update for 19 September 2023
2023/9/19 UPDATE Ver 0.0.3.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
