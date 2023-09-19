 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

于垂花门后 update for 19 September 2023

2023/9/19 UPDATE Ver 0.0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12225061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature "Rythem Stage" is now launched, A fully customized rythem game mode.
With Auto mode.
With MOD support.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2417891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link