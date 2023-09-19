 Skip to content

Vampire Mansion update for 19 September 2023

September 19 (Tuesday) Update - Apply hair physics and fix bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 12225054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Apply hair physics to cutscenes
  • Fixed an issue where the game would quit when interacting with an object while wearing a specific skin.
  • Replacement of street light mesh in outdoor garden (optimized performance)
  • Reduce tree shaking in outdoor gardens
  • Fixed an issue where the arms of the “Cheeky Maid” costume appeared transparent.

