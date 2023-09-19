- Apply hair physics to cutscenes
- Fixed an issue where the game would quit when interacting with an object while wearing a specific skin.
- Replacement of street light mesh in outdoor garden (optimized performance)
- Reduce tree shaking in outdoor gardens
- Fixed an issue where the arms of the “Cheeky Maid” costume appeared transparent.
Vampire Mansion update for 19 September 2023
September 19 (Tuesday) Update - Apply hair physics and fix bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
