v0.3.4 Update

This is a combination of beta updates from v0.3.4t1 to v0.3.4t2, and some changes made since then, now available on the default branch.

Reworked the challenge Minion Sea.

Added 8 new challenges.

Added new hostile unit, Trap, which is currently only available in the new challenges.

Fixed display issues of some UI shadows in non-1080p resolutions.

Fixed an issue that the time will resume running in the after entering and exiting the pause panel from the upgrade panel.

Fixed an issue that bullet translucency does not correctly affect bullet particle effects.

The setting option Translucency Bullet can now be adjusted to full transparency.

Fixed an display issue of the game-over panel that caused by pressing ESC immediately after player's death.

Added some new icons.

Polished all the music tracks.

Added 2 new battle music tracks.

Improved the BGM and SFX system.

Added level parameter Hexagonal Enemy.

Added 4 types of hexagon minions or minion groups.

Added 2 types of hexagon bosses.

Fixed a bug where the boss score provided by multi-level was not right in some cases.

Reworked the data structure of multi-Level, and all values are designed separately instead of being generated automatically by formulas.

Increased the score multiplier of multi-level x10 from x280% to x300%.

Reduced minion HP and boss HP in multi-Level.

Multi-level now also increase enemy damage and hexagon enemy.

Fixed a bug where the tooltip for multi-Level remained in some cases.

Added icons for Magician and its modules.

Adjusted the spawn rule for power-ups to avoid spawning them at the player's position.

Increased the max level of the talent, Initial Upgrades, from 6 to 9.

Increased the blast range of grenades by 30.

