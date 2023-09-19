 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 3 update for 19 September 2023

Phase 3: Ancinet Aliens Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12224835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Welcome to the Phase 3: Ancient Aliens update!

New additions include:

  • Alien Blueprints: A new currency used to unlock new tech and weapons
  • Galaxy Scan System: Used for finding new tech and resources in a galaxy
  • New Dracarys Weapon: An intense wall of fire used to destroy ships, photons & shields.
  • Crusader Auto Turret II: A new version of the auto turret weapon
  • New Ship Tuning: Replaces the BH2 Modules system. Includes a number of new attributes.

Here is a YouTube video where I fully explain all the new features:

I hope you enjoy the new update!
As always, any feedback is much appreciated.

Cheers,
Steve.

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link