Phase 3: Ancinet Aliens Update!

19 September 2023

Hi all,

Welcome to the Phase 3: Ancient Aliens update!

New additions include:

Alien Blueprints: A new currency used to unlock new tech and weapons

Galaxy Scan System: Used for finding new tech and resources in a galaxy

New Dracarys Weapon: An intense wall of fire used to destroy ships, photons & shields.

Crusader Auto Turret II: A new version of the auto turret weapon

New Ship Tuning: Replaces the BH2 Modules system. Includes a number of new attributes.

Here is a YouTube video where I fully explain all the new features:



I hope you enjoy the new update!

As always, any feedback is much appreciated.

Cheers,

Steve.