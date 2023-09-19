Phase 3: Ancinet Aliens Update!

Hi all,
Welcome to the Phase 3: Ancient Aliens update!
New additions include:
- Alien Blueprints: A new currency used to unlock new tech and weapons
- Galaxy Scan System: Used for finding new tech and resources in a galaxy
- New Dracarys Weapon: An intense wall of fire used to destroy ships, photons & shields.
- Crusader Auto Turret II: A new version of the auto turret weapon
- New Ship Tuning: Replaces the BH2 Modules system. Includes a number of new attributes.
Here is a YouTube video where I fully explain all the new features:
I hope you enjoy the new update!
As always, any feedback is much appreciated.
Cheers,
Steve.
Changed files in this update