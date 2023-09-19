 Skip to content

Spiritfall update for 19 September 2023

Version 0.11.11 - Small Update

Build 12224815

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • Intangible Will: Dodge Chance increased from 8/12/16% to 10/14/18%, can no longer be upgraded with Luminous Gems.
  • Last Stand: Luminous Gem upgrade values reduced from 5% to 4% per level.
  • Sidestep: Luminous Gem upgrade values reduced from 5% to 4% per level.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Hit List blessing from triggering properly.
  • Fixed incorrect formatting for some blessings and synergy blessing requirements
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to obtain the Shadow Partner assist without having any blessings from Zalvoon prior.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the Dash ability to be spammed while having the mask of Yamphas, resulting in some glitchy interactions (Voltaic-Blink Dash / Instant Charge Enchantment).
  • Fixed a visual glitch that prevented the Hallowed Ground monument to dim after using it if the player has the Hallowed Ground: Rejuvenation Sigil Ordinance.
  • Dust counter isn’t hidden behind black screen after clearing a Hidden Rift (Stray Souls are now also shown in the map menu)
  • Fixed a crash that could occur under rare conditions when slaying airborne enemies with the mask of Solesh.
  • Minor visual fixes and tweaks

